Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Co rose on squaring up of short positions in the futures segment where the company's January contract is witnessing short covering, two future and option dealers said. At 2:16 p.m, the January contract had seen a fall of about 9 percent or 72,000 shares in open interest and had risen over 8 percent to 485 rupees. Shares were up 7.67 percent at 481.35 rupees in the cash segment. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)