Shares of Sintex Industries fell on concerns about the company's $225 million convertible bond debt, its exposure to Europe and over-ownership by foreign institutional investors, said two institutional sales persons. In a separate note Goldman Sachs also removed Sintex from its conviction buy list on account of European exposure and FCCB concerns. "We cut our contribution from the geography (Europe) to flat growth (against 7 percent growth versus 12 percent growth guidance from the company)," said Goldman Sachs. At 10:35 a.m., the stock was at 92.95 rupees, down 7.13 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)