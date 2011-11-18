Shares of Sintex Industrtes rose for the second consecutive day on short covering and as the stock had been oversold, dealers said. The 14-day relative strength index of Sintex was at 27.7 signifying that it is oversold, accroding to Reuters data. "Sintex's share price has corrected sharply (22 percent in the past one week), which we believe is overdone and not fully supported by fundamentals," said UBS in a note on Wednesday. "We expect strong H2 FY12 results for Sintex, albeit with higher working capital," added the bank. At 10:36 a.m., the stock was at 90.95 rupees, up 3.65 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)