The recent underperformance of Sintex Industries relative to India's benchmark index seems to have priced in concerns of growth moderation due to euro zone exposure and outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds worth $225 million, says Goldman Sachs. Valuations at 3.6 times of 12-month forward earnings look attractive, the bank said, citing earnings growth in mid-teens between FY13-14 and high return on equity. Goldman has maintained its "buy" rating on the stock, but cut the target price to 130 rupees from 200 rupees due to lower valuation multiple. At 9:32 a.m, shares of Sintex were down 1.57 percent at 68.95 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)