Citigroup has initiated coverage on Sintex Industries with a 'buy' rating and target price of 144 rupees citing stock being oversold at current valuations. "Sintex has been Operating Cash Flow positive on average. Moving to being free cash flow neutral or positive would be a catalyst (for sustained re-rating)," said Citi in a note on Tuesday. The bank expects Sintex's earnings to remain resilient given its exposure to construction in the social sector and sharper focus on capex and return on invested capital. At 9:26 a.m. shares of Sintex were down 1 percent at 92.55 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)