Royal Bank of Scotland has initiated Sintex Industries with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 140 rupees citing valuations and expectations of fall in net debt to equity. "Sintex's price to earnings value, at close to five-year lows, provides an attractive entry point. We believe new orders for monolithic construction, stability in currency markets or visibility on overseas subsidiaries will be key catalysts," said RBS in a note. At 9:50 a.m. shares of Sintex were down 2.01 percent, at 94.90 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)