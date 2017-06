JPMorgan has cut target price of SKS Microfinance to 100 rupees from 200 rupees and retained its 'underweight' rating citing increasing non-performing loans and need of recapitalisation. "We believe the company could face going-concern issues.... A strategic deal may be required, as a QIP is unrealistic, the stock being down 26 percent last week," said JPMorgan. The bank now values SKS Microfinance at 28 percent of assets while most non-banking finance companies trade at 33-40 percent of assets. At 10:55 a.m., the stock was locked at the its maximum daily decline limit of 5 percent at 141.95 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)