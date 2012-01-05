Shares of Sobha Developers will rise in absolute terms
over the next 30 days, Morgan Stanley said in a note citing
correction of more than 20 percent over last four months making
the valuation attractive. The stock is trading at a 55 percent
discount to our forward NAV and the company is on course to
achieve its F12 new sales guidance of 3-3.5 million square feet,
said Morgan STanley in a note. The bank expects a potential
reduction in net debt should be a re-rating driver for the
stock. At 2:53 p.m, shares of Sobha Developers were down 0.73
percent at 204.60 rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)