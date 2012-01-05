Shares of Sobha Developers will rise in absolute terms over the next 30 days, Morgan Stanley said in a note citing correction of more than 20 percent over last four months making the valuation attractive. The stock is trading at a 55 percent discount to our forward NAV and the company is on course to achieve its F12 new sales guidance of 3-3.5 million square feet, said Morgan STanley in a note. The bank expects a potential reduction in net debt should be a re-rating driver for the stock. At 2:53 p.m, shares of Sobha Developers were down 0.73 percent at 204.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)