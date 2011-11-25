Morgan Stanley believes that Sobha Developers share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 30 days as short term valuation has turned much more compelling due to recent underperformance versus the benchmark index. "The stock is trading at a 55 percent discount to net asset value, 1.1 times FY12 expected price to book and 11 times FY12 expected earnings. We estimate that there is about an 80 percent plus or "highly likely" probability for the scenario," said Morgan Stanley in a note on Thursday. The bank says that the company is on course to achieve its full-year target of 3-3.5 million square feet of new sales. At 9:20 a.m. shares of Sobha Developers were down 1.15 percent, at 219.50 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)