Miner Sterlite Industries extended its fall for a third day on media reports that India-focused miner Vedanta was considering a move to restructure its holdings in Sterlite and Sesa Goa, potentially merging the two, dealers said. Vedanta said on Tuesday it wanted to simplify and consolidate its structure and reviewed its options "on an ongoing basis". It provided no details, but BNP Paribas said that such restructuring would again raise corporate governance concerns for Sterlite Industries and Sesa Goa. "Until there is clarity on the deal structure/swap ratio, multiples for both Sterlite and Sesa could contract," the broker said in a note. At 12:24 p.m, shares of Sterlite Industries were down 4.89 percent at 113.70 rupees, while Seas Goa shares were up 2.18 percent at 241.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)