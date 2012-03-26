(Corrects Nifty's 200-day moving average to 5,160 from 1,560 in paragraph 9 and brokerage name to KR Choksey from KR Chokesy in paragraph 12) By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares fell 1.8 percent to their lowest close in nearly two months, as uncertainty over short-term capital gain taxes for some derivative products sold to foreign investors sparked fears over widespread selling. Brokers warned on Monday certain provisions in the 2012/13 federal budget announced earlier this month raised the prospect the government could tax so-called participatory notes, or P-Notes, under a provision of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) intended to crack down on tax evasion. P-Notes are derivative products that allow foreign investors to invest into Indian equities via countries such as Mauritius that have tax treaties with India. Financial shares such as ICICI Bank were among the hardest hit, as higher crude prices have reduced hopes of a possible rate cut next month, while investors also await government's borrowing plan for April-September due this week. "Today's crack in the market was due to GAAR. There was a anxiety factor in the market, which led to selling," Ambareesh Baliga, COO of brokerage Way2Wealth. The main 30-share BSE index dropped 1.8 percent to 17,052.78 points, its lowest close since Jan. 30. The SENSEX has now dropped 3.9 percent so far in March, though that is in line with the fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan. The 50-share Nifty index lost 1.8 percent to 5,184.25 points, a lso its lowest close since Jan. 30. Despite the recent falls, analysts said indexes remain supported by the 200-day moving average, which was at 5,160 points for the Nifty. Financial shares were among the top decliners as the tax uncertainty led to concerns of foreign selling, while traders also discussed the prospect of delays in domestic interest rate cuts as production disruptions from countries such as Iran keep oil prices elevated. The government is also expected to announce this week the composition of its borrowing for fiscal 2012/13, after earlier this month announcing a higher-than-expected plan to borrow 5.7 trillion rupees, which had sparked fears the central bank would have to keep policy on hold. "The sector is down as growth, margin improvement issues persist, and as the government has put the borrowing figure higher that market expectations," said Manish Ostwal, a banking analyst at brokerage KR Choksey. Among financial firms, ICICI Bank fell 4.2 percent, while State Bank of India lost 2.3 percent. Also among decliners, real-estate companies with sizeable exposure to Mumbai fell after newspaper Times of India reported the state government of Maharashtra was planning to increase stamp duties in the city by as much as 160 times for residential and commercial properties. Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd fell 6.9 percent, while DB Realty dropped 8.3 percent. (For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro falls to day's low; post-Ifo gains prove brief * Oil under $125 on renewed euro zone worries * Stocks, euro rise on robust German morale * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)