Indian shares rose on Tuesday after three sessions of losses,
with traders citing continued buying from foreign institutional
investors despite a federal budget on Friday that largely
disappointed markets.
Foreign investors bought a net 9.18 billion rupees ($183
million) in Indian stocks on the day of the budget on Friday,
according to SEBI data, and a provisional 1.6 billion rupees on
Monday, according to NSE data.
In the near-term, the 200-day moving average at around 5,200
points is expected to provide support for the Nifty index
, analysts said.
The Nifty was last up 0.6 percent, after dropping nearly 4
percent over the previous three sessions. The BSE index
was up 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)