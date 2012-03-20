Indian shares rose on Tuesday after three sessions of losses, with traders citing continued buying from foreign institutional investors despite a federal budget on Friday that largely disappointed markets.

Foreign investors bought a net 9.18 billion rupees ($183 million) in Indian stocks on the day of the budget on Friday, according to SEBI data, and a provisional 1.6 billion rupees on Monday, according to NSE data.

In the near-term, the 200-day moving average at around 5,200 points is expected to provide support for the Nifty index , analysts said.

The Nifty was last up 0.6 percent, after dropping nearly 4 percent over the previous three sessions. The BSE index was up 0.6 percent.

