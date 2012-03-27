Concerns about selling by foreign investors could keep Indian
shares under pressure this week if the government introduces
short-term capital gains taxes on derivative products sold
overseas.
Indian shares dropped to their lowest close in about two
months on Monday on concerns the government could tax
participatory notes, which are issued by foreign portfolio
investors registered with Indian market regulators to overseas
investors. '
The move to tax would come though the introduction of the
so-called General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) next month, some
brokers warned on Monday.
That would mean foreign investors wanting to avoid the
potential tax would have to sell holdings, or shift base to
locations that could provide a way to avoid payments, before the
end of the 2011/12 fiscal year at the end of the week.
Foreign investors sold 1.35 billion rupees ($26.5 million)
on Monday, their first net selling in 11 sessions, according to
provisional National Stock Exchange data.
"Ambiguity pertaining to P-note taxation under GAAR is
leading FIIs to wind up their positions," said Prakash Diwan,
head of institutional clients at Asit C.Mehta Investment
Intermediates.
"We expect more profits to be home by FIIs at least until
31st March," Diwan added.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)