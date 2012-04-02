(Refiles to correct Sandip's name in third paragraph)
MUMBAI, April 2 Indian shares edged higher in
the first day of the quarter, as banking stocks rose for a
second session in a row on expectations that the cash crunch
that had constrained the sector in March will ease in the new
fiscal year thanks to government spending and a more vigilant
central bank.
Banking shares had suffered in March from pronounced
liquidity shortages, tied in part to end-of-year tax outflows
and delayed government spending, leading the sector boost their
short-term borrowing from the central bank.
The liquidity shortage prompted the central bank to step in
with surprise bond purchases on Friday, and analyst expect an
additionally improved situation this week as government spending
kicks in.
"With government spending kicking in, I think liquidity
scenario should ease off in the second half," said Sandip
Sabharwal, CEO of portfolio management at Prabhudas Lilladher.
Some analysts said that the banking sector could also
benefit if the Reserve Bank of India steps in with a rate cut at
its April 17 meeting. Lenders had been hit last month by
disappointment after the central bank kept policy on hold.
State-run banks were additionally boosted after they sold
shares to the government at above-market prices, as part of
previously announced capital injection plans.
State Bank of India rose 1.2 percent to 2,122.00
rupees after saying on Friday it had approved the issuance and
allotment of 36 million shares at 2,191.69 rupees per share to
the Indian government.
The main 30-share BS index was up 0.3 percent,
while the 50-share Nifty index was up 0.3 percent
compared to being flat in the morning trade.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)