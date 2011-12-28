Shares of Subex sharply rose after the company informed stock exchanges that shareholders of the company have authorized to raise upto $135 million via equity or equity-related instruments for the repayment of its debts. The members have also increased the authorized share capital of the company and borrowing powers of the directors. At 3:24 p.m., shares Subex were up 20 percent at 29 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)