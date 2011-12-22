Sugar stocks have gained on back of media reports that federal food minister KV Thomas said the government will consider the demand for partial decontrol of the sector after Parliament session gets over, said two dealers. Economic Times quoted Thomas as saying "We are trying our best how deregulation can be brought in. The issue is being discussed at the highest level". The minister was also quoted by newspaper Business Standard saying the government would consider further export of sugar at an appropriate time. At 10:56 a.m, shares of Bajaj Hindusthan , Balrampur Chini and Shree Renuka Sugars were up 3.80-4.95 percent in a market that was down 0.78 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)