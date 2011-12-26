Shares of Indian sugar refiners with significant presence in the
northern state of Uttar Pradesh fell on newspaper Business
Line's report that the model code of conduct that came into
effect on Saturday with the announcement of the polls schedule
in the state and four other others that may delay the government
approval for further sugar exports, two dealers said. The
newspaper quoted Abinash Verma, Director-General, Indian Sugar
Mills Association, as saying "It (the model code of conduct) is
a cause of concern. We may have to make a case before the
Election Commissioner seeking approval for exports." At 9:57
a.m, shares of Balrampur Chini were down 3.91 percent
at 36.85 rupees, Bajaj Hindusthan were down 0.96
percent to 25.80 rupees.
