Shares of Indian sugar refiners with significant presence in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh fell on newspaper Business Line's report that the model code of conduct that came into effect on Saturday with the announcement of the polls schedule in the state and four other others that may delay the government approval for further sugar exports, two dealers said. The newspaper quoted Abinash Verma, Director-General, Indian Sugar Mills Association, as saying "It (the model code of conduct) is a cause of concern. We may have to make a case before the Election Commissioner seeking approval for exports." At 9:57 a.m, shares of Balrampur Chini were down 3.91 percent at 36.85 rupees, Bajaj Hindusthan were down 0.96 percent to 25.80 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)