Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based sugar companies fell on media reports that India's top court has directed private sugar mill owners in the northern state to pay farmers in accordance with the special advisory price fixed by the state government, two institutional sales people said. The reports said the Supreme Court directed mill owners to pay total dues of about 10 billion rupees to farmers for the two years to 2008. India's sugar season starts from Oct. 1 . Balrampur Chini and Bajaj Hindusthan were down 3.3 and 2.3 percent, respectively, in a market which was up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)