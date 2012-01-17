ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based sugar companies fell on media reports that India's top court has directed private sugar mill owners in the northern state to pay farmers in accordance with the special advisory price fixed by the state government, two institutional sales people said. The reports said the Supreme Court directed mill owners to pay total dues of about 10 billion rupees to farmers for the two years to 2008. India's sugar season starts from Oct. 1 . Balrampur Chini and Bajaj Hindusthan were down 3.3 and 2.3 percent, respectively, in a market which was up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* FOMC two-day policy meeting starts later in the day * Gold touches weakest since June 2 * Palladium hovers near 16-year high hit last week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 13 Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year. The Fed is widely expected to hike intere