Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's top drugmaker by market capitalisation, fell over 7 percent after the finance bill proposed limited liability partnership firms should come under alternate minimum tax regime.

"Sun Pharma's Sikkim plant, which is a limited liability partnership, may now attract 18.5 percent tax on income as compared to nil earlier," said Surya Narayan Patra, pharma analyst at Systematix.

This should increase Sun Pharma's tax liability by 2.8 billion rupees, said another analyst tracking the company. The stock ended 6.94 percent down at 545.75 rupees.

Cadila Healthcare shares also took a hit and ended 5.3 percent down at 714.80 rupees. "...assuming MAT tax rate, we see an additional tax burden of 510 million rupees in FY13," brokerage Sharekhan said in a note. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)