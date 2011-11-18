Shares of Suzlon Energy fell after controlling shareholders sold stake through a block deal on Thursday, dealers said. As muh as 37.01 million shares, or 2.08 percent stake, of the company was sold in the block deal, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters. This has brought down promoters' stake to just under 53 percent.. At 10:06 a.m. shares of Suzlon were at 24.20, down 5.65 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)