RBS has initiated coverage on Tata Communications with a 'buy' and a target price of 237 rupees on back of improving profitability and lower capex intensity. "In our view, the current core business free expected cash flow yield of 14 percent offers a significant margin of safety. A sale or a demerger of the surplus land is likely in the medium term," said RBS in a note on Friday. At 10.35 a.m. shares of Tata Communications were up 1.58 percent, at 189.25 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)