Shares of Tata Communications gained on a report by news agency Press Trust of India quoting a source the department of telecom has circulated a cabinet note to various ministries for their comments in 15 days for selling 770 acres of surplus land of VSNL, said two dealers. VSNL's surplus land may fetch the exchequer 61.50 billion rupees, the report said. At 10:15 a.m, shares of Tata Communication were up 3.09 percent at 196.70 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)