Jefferies added India's Tata Motors Ltd to its global conviction list and maintained a "buy rating" on the stock. The research house, which has a target price of 206 rupees on Tata Motors shares, said investors have factored in more than a slowdown in growth and weakness in cash flows. The stock appeared cheap even after factoring in a global slowdown, Jefferies in a note. At 2:45 p.m., shares of the carmaker were up 5.3 percent at 193.70 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)