Deutsche Bank has downgraded Tata Motors to 'sell' from 'buy' and reduced its target price to 180 rupees from 190 rupees saying it expects weak demand and rising competition to impact returns in domestic business of the company. "We expect heavy commercial vehicles growth (in India) at 0/10 percent for FY13/14; our checks suggest incipient weakness in certain segments, which would spread to all segments," said the bank in a note on Saturday. At 9:55 a.m, shares of Tata Motors were down 0.66 percent at 201.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)