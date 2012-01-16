Tata Motors would be one of the few stocks likely to see upgrades in near term despite the run-up in the share price in last 4 months, says Jefferies, which has a buy recommendation on the stock. The research house has raised Tata Motors' target price to 244 rupees from 206 rupees, noting that, "we find the stock attractive, especially in the context of likely upgrades in consensus estimates." Jefferies has also raised its forecast for JLR mainly on back of strong traction in Evoque volumes and continued buoyancy in China. At 10:39 a.m, shares of Tata Motors were down 1.84 percent at 204.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)