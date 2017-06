Shares of Tata Power fell after the company reported a consolidated loss of 12.19 billion rupees in Q2 FY12 versus a profit of 6.73 billion rupees a year ago. The company said the net profit was not comparable due to the provision made for impairment of 8.23 billion rupees and foreign exchange loss of 6.39 billion rupees incurred by a wholly owned unit of the company.. "We expect Tata Power stock to remain under pressure in the near term till some clarity emerges on the quantum of losses in Mundra and the company finalises the proposed restructuring exercise (of Mundra SPV)," said CLSA. At 10:41 a.m., the stock was at 97 rupees, down 4.29 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)