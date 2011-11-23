Citigroup has downgraded Tata Power to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut target price to 102 rupees from 127.70 rupees citing lower operating income and higher debt in parent, losses in Mundra ultra mega power project (UMPP), lesser coal availability and de-rating in telecom investments. "...After lending 63 percent of project cost, lenders are not comfortable lending the remaining 12 percent given cash flows of Mundra UMPP may not be enough to support the same," said Citi in a note on Tuesday. At 11:28 a.m., shares of Tata power were down 0.59 percent at 93.35 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)