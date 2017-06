CLSA has moderated its positive outlook on Tata Steel to 'outperform' from 'buy' and cut target price to 510 rupees from 615 rupees citing margin pressures ahead. "We are cutting our FY12-14 EPS by 13-24% factoring in lower volumes in India in FY13 and lower EBITDA/t in both India and Corus," said CLSA. At 3:30 p.m., Tata Steel was at 413.50 rupees, down 3.8 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)