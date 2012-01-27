Shares of India's Tata Steel rose after the world's seventh-largest steelmaker said it would cut 200 jobs at four European plants as part of a restructuring of its European steel tubes business in the face of tough economic conditions and weakening demand, two dealers said. Tata Steel said on Wednesday that four out of five European tube-producing plants will be affected, with 110 job losses expected at Corby in Britain and the remainder in Zwijndrecht, Maastricht and Oosterhout in the Netherlands. At 11:04 a.m, shares of Tata Steel were up 2.7 percent at 456.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)