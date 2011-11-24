The 50-stock NSE Nifty may see a relief rally till 4900 levels based on channel and Elliot wave patterns, said technical analysts and two institutional dealers. Elliot Wave refers to a technical analysis technique published by Ralph Elliott, which claims that stock markets follow a pattern of five waves up and three waves down, and three up and five down in a bear market. "What we saw from 5,300 to 4,640 is a wave 3, now wave 4 will be the relief rally till 4,905-4,985," said Jai Bala, technical analyst at cashthechaos.com. On Wednesday, Indian shares ended 2.3 percent down after touching their lowest in two years, as domestic concerns over high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering rupee continued to sap investor confidence. . At 9:55 a.m, the Nifty was down 0.73 percent at 4,671 level. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)