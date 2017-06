Technical patterns suggest weakening momentum for India's Sensex stock index, Nomura International says. Nomura noted the index's failure to break near-term resistance around 17,000, short- to medium-term moving averages that point downwards, and the index's move into an overbought zone. It said the Sensex will find resistance around 17,000, and support around 15,531. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)