Citigroup has downgraded Thermax, an Indian energy and environment solutions provider, to sell from neutral and cut its target price to 439 rupees from 453, citing lack of order inflows. "We believe investors should book profits and await a better entry point or a meaningful improvement in outlook," it said in a note dated Feb. 3. At 11:23 a.m, shares in Thermax were down 1.7 percent at 512.40 rupees. On Friday, Thermax's managing director said he expects revenues to decline in the first few quarters of the next fiscal year hurt by sluggish growth in orders. Goldman Sachs also downgraded Thermax to sell from neutral on Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)