Shares of Thomas cook India rose after its parent Thomas Cook Group Plc secured new funding from its banks, easing fears about its future, said dealers. . Thomas Cook Group said late on Friday its banks, led by Barclays, HSBC, RBS and UniCredit had agreed to provide a new 200 million pounds ($310 million) facility available until April 2013. At 2:13 p.m, shares of Thomas Cook India were up 12 percent, at 42.15 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)