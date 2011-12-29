CLSA expects downgrades to consensus earning estimates of Titan Industries for FY13 on back of demand slowdown in watches market. "While Titan's watches business is well-run... consumer reaction to another price hike in April (likely given continuing rupee depreciation) may well drive further deceleration in growth," said CLSA in a note. The research house has maintained its 'underperform' rating and target price of 185 rupees on the stock. At 2:04 p:m, shares of Titan were down 1.01 percent at 172 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)