Shares of Titan Industries rose on news that India's cabinet had approved an amendment to the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986 that would make hallmarking compulsory for all jewellery items, two dealers said. "Increase in transparency of gold quality on back of the amendment will deter the unorganized market due to associated costs and unavailability of authorized centres beyond large cities," Edelweiss said in a note. At 10 a.m., shares of Titan Industries were up 1.38 percent at 180.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)