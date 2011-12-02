CLSA has upgraded Titan Industries to 'underperform' from 'sell' and cut its target price to 185 rupees from 190 rupees citing a 21 percent correction over the past month. "We have downgraded our jewellery and watch volume growth assumptions for FY13, driving a 2 percent earnings cut. However, rupee depreciation drives an upgrade to our gold price assumptions and a consequent uptick in revenue forecasts," said CLSA in a note. At 10:43 a.m. shares of Titan were up 0.62 percent at 187.15 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)