HSBC has downgraded Tulip Telecom to 'neutral' from 'buy' and slashed its target price to 146 rupees from 235 rupees citing rising funding needs. "Tulip may find it difficult to monetize investments in Qualcomm any time soon," said HSBC in a note on Tuesday. The company might have to frontload its capex requirements due to competition, which can further aggravate balance sheet concerns, it added. At 10:47 a.m. shares of Tulip Telecom were up 0.65 percent to 131.85 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)