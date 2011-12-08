UBS has upgraded Adani Enterprises to 'buy' from 'neutral' while cutting its target price to 450 rupees from 610 rupees citing attractive valuations and number of catalysts over next 12 months. "Post correction, valuations are attractive in our view with AEL trading at 9 times FY13E EPS for about 30 percent EPS CAGR over FY11-13," said UBS in a note. At 10:43 a.m., shares of Adani Enterprises were down 3.5 percent at 329 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)