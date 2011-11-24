UBS believes that foreign institutional investors have been spooked by weakness in rupee and therefore Indian stocks face risk of outflows in near term. "We believe that the Indian stock indices can decline by 20 percent from current levels if strong FII ouflows materialize," said Suresh A Mahadevan, managing director and head of Indian equities at UBS Securities in a note on Wednesday. The bank believes that earnings growth could slow to 10 percent per annum and price to equity multiples can derate to 10-11 times FY13 expected earning in such a scenario. "We believe that defensives such as consumers, telcos, pharma, high quality names such as Infosys, HDFC and HDFC Bank will outperform in the next 3 months," added the investment bank. The bank is also betting that IT stocks can outperform, being beneficiary of depreciating rupee and as flight to quality plays out. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)