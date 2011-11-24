UBS believes that foreign institutional investors have been
spooked by weakness in rupee and therefore Indian stocks face
risk of outflows in near term. "We believe that the Indian stock
indices can decline by 20 percent from current levels if strong
FII ouflows materialize," said Suresh A Mahadevan, managing
director and head of Indian equities at UBS Securities in a note
on Wednesday. The bank believes that earnings growth could slow
to 10 percent per annum and price to equity multiples can derate
to 10-11 times FY13 expected earning in such a scenario. "We
believe that defensives such as consumers, telcos, pharma, high
quality names such as Infosys, HDFC and HDFC
Bank will outperform in the next 3 months," added the
investment bank. The bank is also betting that IT stocks can
outperform, being beneficiary of depreciating rupee and as
flight to quality plays out.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)