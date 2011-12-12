Goldman Sachs has downgraded Union Bank of India to 'sell' from 'hold', maintaining target price at 190 rupees, citing weaker fundamentals such as higher slippage ratio, lower Tier 1 ratio and lower coverage ratio than peers. "We believe that asset quality issues and its lower Tier 1 ratio will hinder loan growth and we expect the bank to lose market share in advances," said Goldman Sachs in a note on Sunday. At 10:39 a.m, shares of Union Bank were down 2.29 percent at 209 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)