BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Goldman Sachs has downgraded Union Bank of India to 'sell' from 'hold', maintaining target price at 190 rupees, citing weaker fundamentals such as higher slippage ratio, lower Tier 1 ratio and lower coverage ratio than peers. "We believe that asset quality issues and its lower Tier 1 ratio will hinder loan growth and we expect the bank to lose market share in advances," said Goldman Sachs in a note on Sunday. At 10:39 a.m, shares of Union Bank were down 2.29 percent at 209 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,