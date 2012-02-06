Shares of real estate firm Unitech Ltd rose on a build-up of long positions in February futures, two futures and options dealers said. At 10:44 a.m., open interest positions on the February futures contract were up by 2.93 million shares, or 6 percent. The futures contract price was up 10.86 percent at 29.05 rupees, while the share price was up 11.15 percent at 28.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)