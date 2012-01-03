Shares of VIP Industries rose mainly on buying in the futures segment where the company's January contract is witnessing fresh long positions, two future and option dealers said. At 2:40 p.m, the contract had seen an addition of over 54.70 percent or 1.28 million shares in open interest and rose over 7.5 percent to 83.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)