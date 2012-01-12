India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of luggage maker VIP Industries rose on fresh long positions initiated in its January futures contract, two futures and options dealers said. At 3 p.m., there were fresh open interest positions for 777,500 shares in the near-month contract, a rise of 19.3 percent. The futures contract price rose more than 8.2 percent to 93.40 rupees, while the share price was up 8 percent at 93 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: