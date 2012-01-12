Shares of luggage maker VIP Industries rose on fresh long positions initiated in its January futures contract, two futures and options dealers said. At 3 p.m., there were fresh open interest positions for 777,500 shares in the near-month contract, a rise of 19.3 percent. The futures contract price rose more than 8.2 percent to 93.40 rupees, while the share price was up 8 percent at 93 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)