CLSA has downgraded Voltas to 'underperform' from 'outperform' and cut target price to 85 rupees from 115 rupees, citing challenging macro conditions risking cost-overruns and margin pressures. The research house has cut its earnings estimates for the company by 13-19 percent for FY12-14 due to lower room airconditioner sales growth expectation. At 10:14 a.m, shares of Voltas were up 0.18 percent at 85 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)