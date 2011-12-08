Bank of America has upgraded Wipro to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised the target price to 470 rupees from 410 rupees citing favorable risk-reward and likely rebound in earnings growth. The bank has rasied its earning estimates by 3-4 percent for FY13-14 due to weaker rupee. "The vertical focused organization redesign effected in April, under the new CEO, whereby (Profit/Loss) responsibility lies only with the verticals, seems to be paying off," said the bank in a note. BofA says the company is better placed on margins than its peers-Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys over FY12-14. At 11:17 a.m. shares of Wipro were down 0.5 percent at 402.20 rupees.