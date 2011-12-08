US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Bank of America has upgraded Wipro to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised the target price to 470 rupees from 410 rupees citing favorable risk-reward and likely rebound in earnings growth. The bank has rasied its earning estimates by 3-4 percent for FY13-14 due to weaker rupee. "The vertical focused organization redesign effected in April, under the new CEO, whereby (Profit/Loss) responsibility lies only with the verticals, seems to be paying off," said the bank in a note. BofA says the company is better placed on margins than its peers-Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys over FY12-14. At 11:17 a.m. shares of Wipro were down 0.5 percent at 402.20 rupees.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)