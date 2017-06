Bank of America has added Wipro to its model portfolio at the cost of Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services . "We are funding this by removing Infosys and marginally cutting our weight on TCS to show our preference for Wipro," said BofA in a note. The bank upgraded Wipro on Thursday to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised the target price to 470 rupees from 410 rupees citing favorable risk-reward and likely rebound in earnings growth. At 9:18 a.m., shares of Wipro were down 0.79 percent at 409.25 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)