Among tier-1 Indian IT companies Jefferies prefers Wipro mainly due to valuation discount of 20 percent versus the other tech giant, TCS. With expectations at moderate levels and valuation discount of 20 percent versus Tata Consultancy Services, we are buyers in Wipro, Jefferies said in a note. The research house said Wipro remained a high quality company and with growth normalising over the coming quarters, the steep discount is likely to narrow and has a 'buy' rating with a target price of 430 rupees. At 11:15 a.m, shares of Wipro were up 0.75 percent at 408 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)