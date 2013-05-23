MUMBAI May 23 The Indian rupee fell below the key psychological level of 56 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest level in over 8-1/2 months, as the dollar rallied on worries about a potentially early end to U.S. monetary stimulus.

The rupee fell to as low as 56.01, its lowest since Sept. 6, 2012. At 0619 GMT, it was at 55.98/00 to the dollar versus its previous close of 55.46/47. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; editing by Rafael Nam)