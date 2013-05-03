MUMBAI May 3 Indian federal bonds, rupee and stocks extended losses after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points as expected, but said that there was little room to ease monetary policy further.

The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.79 percent from levels before the decision.

The rupee extended losses, falling as much as 54.06 to a dollar from 53.98 previously.

India's main share index also lost further ground with a 0.8 percent fall after the move.

India's central bank cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday for the third time since January, as expected, as growth slows and inflation ebbs, but said there is little room to ease monetary policy further. (Reporting by India Markets Team; Editing by Anand Basu)