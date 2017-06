MUMBAI, April 19 Indian's main index provisionally rose 0.8 percent to its fourth consecutive winning session, led by gains in Tata Motors and Infosys, but caution prevailed ahead of key earnings results from Reliance Industries on Friday.

Tata Motors advanced 3.1 percent, while Infosys gained 1.6 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.8 percent to 17,528.72 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.6 percent to 5332.40 points (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)